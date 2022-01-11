Kyle Shanahan’s Brutally Honest Statement About The Cowboys-49ers Rivalry

Kyle Shanahan’s Brutally Honest Acknowledgement Of The Cowboys-49ers Rivalry

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have a long playoff history, but they haven’t met in the postseason since 1995.

This weekend, the Cowboys, who are seeded third in the NFC, will host the sixth-seeded 49ers in the wild card round.

Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, will face Dallas for the third time, having previously faced them in the regular season in 2017 and 2020.

Shanahan was in high school when the Cowboys and Niners last met in the playoffs, but he vividly recalls the two teams’ battles in the 1990s.

His players, on the other hand, don’t.

When asked if today’s players understand what the Niners-Cowboys rivalry meant in the 1990s, Shanahan was blunt in his response: “No.”

Kyle Shanahan’s Brutally Honest Admission On Cowboys-49ers Rivalry

Kyle Shanahan’s Brutally Honest Admission On Cowboys-49ers Rivalry