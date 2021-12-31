Kyle Whittingham Reacts to Urban Meyer’s Departure From the NFL

Kyle Whittingham on Urban Meyer’s Demise in the NFL

Kyle Whittingham, who took over as defensive coordinator after Urban Meyer left Utah after the 2004 season, has been in charge ever since.

Meyer’s former assistant has some thoughts on what went wrong after Meyer’s failed NFL experiment.

Whittingham said he still has “all the respect in the world” for Urban Meyer in an interview with the media ahead of the Rose Bowl.

Meyer’s demise in the NFL, he believes, was the result of a series of events that “just seemed to snowball and kind of get away from him.”

“I’m not sure what happened there.

Whittingham said, “It just seemed to snowball and get away from him.”

While at Utah, Whittingham praised Meyer’s attention to detail.

Meyer was praised for “planning out the entire year” and never leaving anything to chance, according to him.

“His day-to-day organization of the entire program, including a calendar for the entire year.”

Whittingham stated that “nothing was left to chance.”

Kyle Whittingham Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Demise

Kyle Whittingham Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Demise