Kyler Murray: Aaron Donald Makes a Brutally Honest Admission

Kyler Murray had a rough night against the Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Monday night in Los Angeles.

On his way to a crushing 34-11 loss, the third-year quarterback had one of his worst performances of the season.

Murray, on the other hand, was not entirely to blame for his poor performance.

The Rams’ relentless pass-rush played a big role in his uncharacteristically poor performance.

In the Cardinals’ loss on Monday, Murray was sacked twice and hit five times.

In addition, he threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by the Rams deep in his own territory.

Murray was rarely at ease during the game, and he appeared to be in a state of panic most of the time.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald agreed, noting that his team dominated for the majority of the game.

According to Pro Football Talk, Donald stated, “I feel like we were just dominant out there.”

“I believe the quarterback was not at ease.”

We were able to run him down or do something to the point where he threw the ball and made a bad throw a couple of times.

“We did exactly what we were supposed to.”

That was the game plan, and we followed it to the letter, with some success.”

