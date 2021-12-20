Kyler Murray, according to Colin Cowherd, has one flaw.

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals struggled mightily against a one-win Detroit Lions team on Sunday.

Murray, who was once considered a MVP candidate, had nowhere to run and struggled to complete passes against a stout Lions defense.

On Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd discussed Kyler, claiming that the mobile QB returned from an ankle injury too soon.

“I believe Kyler returned too soon,” Cowherd explained.

“It’s a Russell Wilson experience in every way.”

They both need all of their activity because of the way they play.”

