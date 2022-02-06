Kyler Murray Makes a Brutally Honest Statement About The Cardinals.

Kyler Murray Makes An Embarrassingly Open Admission About The Cardinals

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals were 10-2 through 13 weeks of the 2021 season, and in contention for the No. 1 overall pick.

The NFC has one overall seed.

The wheels came off after that.

Arizona lost four of its final five regular-season games before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round.

The Cardinals have improved from 5-10-1 to 8-8 to 11-6 in their three seasons with Murray as their starter.

They must, however, take one more step to become genuine title contenders.

Murray, based on his comments to the team’s official website this weekend, appears to understand the reality of what needs to be done.

Murray appeared to be a possible MVP candidate before suffering an injury midway through the season.

After missing three games, he returned to a much more pedestrian level of play.

We’ll see if the 2019 No. 1 pick can repeat his Pro Bowl performance.

In 2022, the No. 1 overall pick will be able to step up his game.

Kyler Murray Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Cardinals

