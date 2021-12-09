Kyler Murray Makes a Strong Statement About Aaron Donald

Kyler Murray Makes a Strong Statement Regarding Aaron Donald

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are hard at work preparing to take on three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 at home.

And it isn’t something the third-year quarterback is looking forward to.

Murray admitted to the media on Thursday that facing Darnold every time he has to play in Los Angeles is a tough test. He revealed that he knew he’d have to face the Rams star defensive tackle twice a year as soon as he was drafted by Arizona back in 2019.

According to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, Murray said Thursday, “That’s kind of what you si… well, I didn’t sign up for it.”

“When you’re drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, your first thought is, ‘Damn.'”

You’ve already determined who you’ll be up against.”

