Kyler Murray Refused To Return In Playoff Game, According To Report

Kyler Murray Refuses To Return To Playoff Game, According To Reports

To say the least, Kyler Murray’s situation has been intriguing.

He removed all Cardinals-related posts from his social media accounts this week and deleted all but two Instagram posts.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday morning that some within the organization regard him as immature and self-centered.

Murray is also upset with the organization following the wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, according to him.

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022