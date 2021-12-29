Kyler Murray Sends a Message to Cardinals Fans About Their Struggles

The Arizona Cardinals have lost their grip on the NFC West title race after three straight losses.

However, with the playoffs on the horizon, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a message for the rest of the season.

Murray dismissed the “dramatic statements” made about the Cardinals in an interview with the team’s official website.

He claimed that all that is required of everyone is for them to “be a little bit better,” and that no drastic changes are required.

“There are a lot of dramatic statements being made about the team.”

There isn’t anything outlandish that needs to be done.

“Everyone has to do their job, and everyone has to improve a little bit,” Murray explained.

The Cardinals are currently 10-5 and have already clinched a postseason berth.

However, if they win their division and get a first-round home game, their chances of going deep are much better.

Unfortunately for them, that is now beyond their control.

Kyler Murray Sends Clear Message About Cardinals’ Struggles

