Kyler Murray was the subject of the same joke last night from everyone.

The Arizona Cardinals’ highly anticipated matchup against the Los Angeles Rams didn’t go as planned for star quarterback Kyler Murray last night.

The 24-year-old Cardinals quarterback’s playoff inexperience was on full display in a 34-11 blowout loss, throwing for just 137 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown).

Murray’s dreadful performance made him an easy target for jokesters across the league.

On Twitter, fans and analysts mocked the quarterback’s dual-sport background.

Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, as well as the No.

In the 2018 MLB Draft, he was selected ninth overall.

Everyone Made Same Joke About Kyler Murray Last Night

BREAKING: The Cardinals have announced Kyler Murray is retiring from the NFL to pursue professional baseball effective immediately #AZvsLAR — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 18, 2022

Kyler Murray at halftime announcing he’s retiring and going to play Major League Baseball pic.twitter.com/ZgaIh9Sunv — jw (@iam_johnw2) January 18, 2022

Kyler Murray in the locker room right now: pic.twitter.com/GrAyfW9p4c — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) January 18, 2022