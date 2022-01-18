Kyler Murray’s Embarrassing Pick-6 Reactions From Around The NFL

Kyler Murray’s Embarrassing Pick-6 Reactions

In the first half of Monday night’s Wild Card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals did not have much going for them.

A bad game quickly got worse when quarterback Kyler Murray threw one of the worst pick-sixes of the 2021 NFL season.

The Cardinals found themselves deep in their own territory halfway through the second quarter, trailing 14-0.

On 3rd-and-7 in his own end zone, Murray took a snap and was quickly sacked by the Rams pass rush.

The 24-year-old was eventually engulfed by LA linebacker Troy Reeder after failing to find an open receiver.

Rather than taking a safety, Murray threw an underhanded scoop pass to rookie Rondale Moore.

The pass lacked velocity and hung in the air long enough for Rams defensive back David Long to swoop in and intercept it.

He caught the ball on the 3-yard line and easily raced into the end zone for the NFL’s shortest interception touchdown return.

Los Angeles took a 21-0 lead after the pick-six and subsequent extra point.

Murray’s decision to even attempt a pass was, to say the least, perplexing.

After one of his worst plays of his career, Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer was widely mocked on social media.

NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Embarrassing Pick-6

I’ve been watching Kyler Murray for a long time. That was the worst play I’ve ever seen him make. Just bad on bad. So far, this is the worst GAME I’ve ever seen him play. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 18, 2022

“Kyler Murray drops back to pass” pic.twitter.com/Zgi5RENple — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 18, 2022

Kyler Murray 🤝 Carson Wentz — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 18, 2022

Rams got Kyler Murray wanting to go back to baseball — Ahmed/Lakers are finished/DAWN FM AOTY 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 18, 2022

KYLER MURRAY IS HAVING AN ADVENTURE — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 18, 2022

The Rams defense to Kyler Murray pic.twitter.com/yGF2ISzJ3C — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 18, 2022