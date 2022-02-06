Kyler Murray’s Pro Bowl Performance Is Met With Applause By The NFL World

Kyler Murray’s Pro Bowl Performance Is Met With Applause Across The NFL
On Sunday, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray opened the scoring for the Pro Bowl.
But perhaps not in the way he had hoped.
Kyler rolled right early in the first quarter and attempted to cram a ball into a small window.
Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, on the other hand, was there to intercept it and return it for a touchdown.
NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Pro Bowl Performance
NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Pro Bowl Performance
KYLER PICK-SIXED BY DARIUS LEONARD 🤯 #ProBowl
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/LB5HVRQ0Tr
— ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2022
Another one to the season tally, cause why not?
Darius Leonard picks off Kyler Murray & returns it for a touchdown. Dodging some really intense tackles out there 😂🙌🏻 #ProBowlpic.twitter.com/1vn56X76uI
— Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) February 6, 2022
After nearly throwing an INT to DE Maxx Crosby, Kyler Murray throws a 45 yard pick-6 to LB Darius Leonard.#ProBowl
— Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) February 6, 2022
Does that mean Kyler Murray scored a TD in the Pro Bowl?
— Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) February 6, 2022
Kirk Cousins exponentially outplaying Kyler in the Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/GpYEXGR3RZ
— ً (@IifeTBT) February 6, 2022
Kyler Murray throws a pick six to open the scoring! Further evidence to support that the Pro Bowl is a postseason game
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 6, 2022