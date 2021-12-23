Kyler Murray’s selection to the Pro Bowl over Matthew Stafford has elicited a strong reaction from an ESPN analyst.

Kyler Murray’s selection to the Pro Bowl over Matthew Stafford has elicited a blunt reaction from an ESPN analyst.

The Pro Bowl lineups for the 2021 season were announced on Wednesday night.

As is customary, there were a few notable omissions from the list.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky made a compelling case on Thursday’s First Take that Matthew Stafford, not Kyler Murray, should have made the Pro Bowl.

“I’m not going to get too worked up about this,” Orlovsky said, “but Matthew Stafford not making the Pro Bowl while Kyler Murray does is stupid.”

“With 35 touchdowns, Matthew Stafford is second in the NFL behind Tom Brady.

Kyler is somewhere around 17th in terms of touchdowns.

Matthew averages 300 yards per game when he throws the ball.

Kyler has a 275 [yards per game]passer rating.

“[For Stafford], the numbers are so much better.]”

I’m baffled as to why Stafford isn’t in the Pro Bowl.”

Stafford has had an outstanding first season with the Rams.

He has a 67.6% completion rate, 4,142 passing yards, and 35 touchdown passes on his resume.

Murray, on the other hand, has 3,039 yards and 20 touchdowns passing.

He did miss a few games due to an ankle injury, to be fair.

