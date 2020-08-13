Kylian Mbappe discusses his “miracle” injury recovery to face Atalanta

Kylian Mbappe thanked Paris Saint-Germain’s medical staff for getting him on the pitch in his club’s remarkable Champions League comeback against Atalanta.

With PSG trailing to a fine first half strike from Mario Pasalic, Mbappe came off the bench on the hour mark just three weeks after his manager Thomas Tuchel claimed he’d need “a miracle” to be fit in time for the match due to an ankle sprain.

Mbappe’s presence helped PSG stay on the front foot as they searched for a way back into the game in Lisbon.

The Ligue 1 side then dramatically scored in the 90th minute through Marquinhos, before a stoppage-time winner from substitute Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting which was set up by Mbappe.

“You don’t talk to me about pain,” the World Cup winner tweeted after the match.

“A big thank you to the medical staff for getting me back on my feet, no one believed it except us.

“Congratulations to the whole group, we want to get this one.”

PSG boss Tuchel – who watched the match in a leg brace having sustained a broken foot before the game – couldn’t hide his delight at the result.

“Imagine what I could have done with two legs! It is our 50th birthday today and we will not forget this day. We are really happy to be in the semi-finals,” he told RMC Sport.

“It is a historic season, with four titles and a Champions League semi-final.

“I doubted after 88 minutes of play, I was realistic, but we always thought about scoring.

“I told my assistants: ‘if we draw, we will make a difference soon after’. We had a great game and the qualification is deserved.

“It was a bit of luck with those late goals but if you look at the whole game, it’s deserved.”