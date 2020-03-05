Kylian Mbappe’s stunning hat-trick seals comprehensive Coupe de France win over Lyon

A hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe, the second an incredible driving run from deep inside his own half, sealed a comfortable win for PSG over Lyon in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France.

Lyon took a surprise early lead after their heavy press forced the league leaders into giving possession away sloppily and Martin Terrier capitalised.

But Mbappe soon equalised from a corner and Neymar gave PSG the lead from the penalty spot in the second half.

Lyon’s Fernando Marcal was adjudged to have handled the ball and was given a second yellow for the offence, making the underdogs’ task ever greater.

Mbappe took advantage of the extra man by scoring a dazzling second goal.

He won the ball deep in his own half and drove forward, breezing past two defenders before finishing in the bottom corner.

Pablo Sarabia rubbed salt in Lyon’s wounds with a fourth from close range – his seventh in the competition this season – before Mbappe rounded it off with another goal in stoppage time.

During the match, a fan ran on to he pitch wearing Chelsea tracksuits and took a selfie with superstar Neymar.

PSG will face the winners of St-Etienne or Rennes, who play on Thursday night, in the final.

It could mean a repeat of last year’s final where Rennes shocked Thomas Tuchel’s men to wrench the cup from them after PSG had won it four years in a row.