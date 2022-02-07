Kyrie Irving Makes an Open and Honest Statement About James Harden

Kyrie Irving Makes a Direct Revelation About James Harden

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets has been the subject of persistent trade rumors as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

But what does Kyrie Irving, his teammate, think about the latest trade rumors?

Kyrie was asked by the media this week if he believes Harden long-term wants to be a Net.

In their discussions, Kyrie described Harden as “very committed.”

At the end, Kyrie said, “But who knows what’s going to happen?”

After joining the Nets in a midseason trade from the Houston Rockets last year, Harden is in his first full season with the team.

This season, he’s started 44 games for the Nets, but he’s having one of his worst seasons in ten years.

