Kyrie Irving Reacts To His Brooklyn Nets Reunion

Kyrie Irving Reacts To His Brooklyn Nets Return

The Brooklyn Nets re-signed Kyrie Irving earlier this month.

The star point guard was forced into COVID-19 protocols shortly after that decision, and he spent the next ten days there.

Irving has made his official return to the Nets now that he has cleared the necessary protocols.

The seven-time NBA champion spoke to the media on Wednesday about his impending return to the court.

“I’m incredibly grateful just to be back in the building, and to have been welcomed back with open arms by my teammates and the entire organization,” Irving said.

“I’m not going to lie, with everything going on in the world, it’s been difficult to watch from the sidelines.”

