Kyrie Irving, the star player for the Brooklyn Nets, has been sanctioned by the NBA.

This week, Kyrie Irving will give the NBA a significant portion of his salary.

During the Nets-Cavaliers game earlier this week in Cleveland, Irving confronted a few fans.

The Nets star sent a NSFW message to Cleveland fans during the exchange.

“I got you a championship and you’re still ungrateful,” Irving said.

Irving was fined (dollar)25,000 by the NBA for his obscene language directed at fans during the game.

“Byron Spruell, President, League Operations, announced today that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined (dollar)25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan,” the NBA said.

“At 4:19 in the second quarter of the Nets’ 114-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan.

“At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on July 17.”

NBA Announces Punishment For Nets Star Kyrie Irving

