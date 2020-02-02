LA Lakers line every seat in 20,000-capacity Staples Center with Kobe Bryant’s retired No 24 jersey

Los Angeles Lakers have paid tribute to the life of their former star Kobe Bryant by lining every seat in the 20,000-capacity Staples Center with his retired No 24 and No 8 jerseys ahead of the first match since his tragic death.

The Lakers – much like the basketball world – are still reeling from the shock passing of Bryant, who lost his life in a helicopter crash last Sunday, which also claimed the lives of eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Bryant spent his entire career with the Lakers, winning five NBA Championships and paving the way for LeBron James, who was seen walking past a sign which read: ‘Rest in peace Kobe and Gigi’ outside the Staples Center before Friday’s match.

The Lakers will also wear special patches on their shirts with Bryant’s initials to commemorate him.

The basketball legend was traveling in his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California last weekend.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of the crash near Las Virgenes Rd and Willow Glen St in Calabasas at around 10am after a fire broke out.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Witnesses reported hearing the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down.

The Lakers were due to face LA Clippers earlier this week but the NBA suspended the game as the city continues to grieve the loss of Bryant.

Sunday’s helicopter tragedy had a particular personal meaning for Lakers star James, who saw Bryant as an inspiration throughout his childhood and career.

James has posted several emotional messages on social media since Bryant’s death and has had a snake tattooed on him in tribute to his former Olympic team-mate – who was nicknamed Black Mamba.

Tickets for Friday’s game were a hot commodity, with reports suggesting that prices ranged from $780 to $6,534 to watch the Lakers’ first match since Bryant’s death.

Bryant was widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

The Philadelphia native was a first-round pick in the 1996 draft and spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP titles and 18 All-Star titles before retiring in 2016.

Bryant was on 15 All-NBA Teams, 12 All-Defensive Teams and won gold medals for the USA at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

He was the first guard in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons and was the first and only player in Lakers history to have both of his jersey numbers – 8 and 24 – retired.

He is currently ranked fourth for all-time regular season scoring and all-time postseason scoring.