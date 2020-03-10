La Liga games now set to be behind closed door due to coronavirus threat

The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) across Europe now looks set to impact Spanish football, with La Liga on the verge of declaring fixtures to be played behind closed doors.

Next weekend, commencing March 21st and 22nd, could see Spanish top tier matches close their turnstiles to the public as mass gatherings become prohibited with the virus spreading in numbers across the continent.

The Spanish league, which is to base its decisions on the reports it receives from the country’s health authorities, has so far received no recommendations that La Liga games should be played without fans present – but this now could be set to change, report AS.

Big Spanish fixtures such as Real Madrid versus Valencia and league leaders Barcelona versus Sevilla wait on the horizon, and look set to be impacted by the ban on supporters attending.

It has already been confirmed that Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg between Sevilla and Roma will be played behind closed doors at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Italy is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, and has been placed alongside China as one of the high-alert destinations for the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday it was announced that all sport in Italy is to be suspended for the next month as the Italian authorities step up measures to prevent further spread.

The suspension includes all matches in Serie A, Italy’s highest football division, but does not cover Italian clubs or national teams competing in international competitions such as the Champions League.

In previous weeks Italian football has already gone behind closed doors, with the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan facing each other inside an empty Allianz Stadium.