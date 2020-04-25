La Plata is completed and Bordils and Sarri ensure their permanence

Girona handball will continue with two teams next season in the Silver Honor Division after yesterday the board of directors of the Spanish federation (RFBM) decided to end the season in all its categories and also decided not to there would be no descent. Therefore, Bordils will play for the eighth year in the second highest division of state handball and Sarrià, which has already renewed the coach Salva Puig, manages to stay in the season of its debut in Plata. Although the league has ended, there will be promotions for the Silver Honor Division in Asobal, but the federation did not announce yesterday how they would be decided.