La Real abides by the Government’s criteria and the players will not return to Zubieta

The Royal Society

It will abide by the Government’s interpretation of the decree of the state of alarm regarding sports facilities and has decided that its first-team players continue to exercise at home and not in Zubieta, as it had planned to do starting next Tuesday.

The Gipuzkoan club communicated on Saturday that the players who wanted it, voluntarily, could exercise individually, with all the security measures in place, at the Zubieta facilities starting on Tuesday, in application of the extension of the state of alarm, which allows return to work for non-essential activities.

La Real explained that the individual work of its workers is mandatory, but as of Tuesday the footballers who wish to do so could carry it out at home or in Zubieta, where in no case would group exercises be carried out.

However, after the conversations held throughout this Sunday with the Superior Sports Council (CSD), the Royal has decided that the players remain confined to their homes, “in accordance with the will to respect and act in accordance with what society requires at all times, “explained the club in a statement.

“We are fully aware of the responsibility we have and therefore the Royal Society is working to design a return to work for all our athletes and employees who, in accordance with the security measures established by the authorities, put health ahead of any other consideration, “he noted.

La Real understands that it is their “obligation” to “advance this work”, for which it is made “available to all institutions and entities in order to collaborate so that this return to work is done with all the guarantees for all persons”.

After knowing on Saturday the Real’s intention that the players return to Zubieta, even if it was individually and voluntarily, the CSD was against that decision, understanding that the decree on the state of alarm prohibits the opening of any center sports.

Section 3 of article 10 of Royal Decree 463/2020 says: “The opening to the public of museums, archives, libraries, monuments, as well as of premises and establishments where public shows, sports activities and of leisure indicated in the annex of the present royal decree ».

The list of sports facilities that must remain closed includes “premises or closed areas, soccer, rugby, baseball and similar fields, basketball, handball, volleyball and similar fields, clay pigeon shooting, pigeon and similar fields, shooting galleries , tennis courts and the like ».

However, the Royal interpreted that these centers should be closed to the public, but Zubieta constitutes the workplace of its professional footballers and in no case would it be open to the public, so it considered that individual activity in its facilities does comply with the measures established by the Government.

The CSD president published a message on Twitter in which she echoes the Royal’s final decision and affirms: «Dialogue and understanding always. To return to a certain normality it is key to comply with the confinement ».

The CSD president adds that “training will return, but not as an unsupportive or irresponsible gesture of football, but as one more step on the road to a society that will gradually return to normal.”

The Royal Society has not expressed its opinion on this allusion by Lozano and, on the contrary, has “appreciated the constructive and cordial spirit in which the talks with the Higher Sports Council have taken place at all times”.

“We will reiterate our maximum disposition so that we all work and manage to overcome these difficult times as soon as possible and we can return to normality,” he concludes. .