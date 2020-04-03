Lakers coach Frank Vogel prepares for the return of the season if there is one

Lakers coach Frank Vogel is not sure when the NBA season will resume or what it will look like, but he has tried to prepare his coaches for the opportunity.

You have received projects that must be completed during this break. Tasks that assume the regular season of the NBA is over. Each of them was assigned a film by the seven other Western Conference playoff teams to check if they were off-season opponents.

“I immediately took a break when [the league suspended play]”Said Vogel.” I knew it was going to be a long distance and I wanted to decompress a bit. But that took a day or two. I started looking at some of our last games and taking notes on progress, so we can make sure that we can continue where we left off whenever we can continue. “

There has been no group basketball activity since March 11, when the NBA canceled its season after learning that Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday evening, Vogel spoke to reporters for the first time since training that day. He has shared his experiences since then and how the team handles the break.

“It’s a very different time than anything most of us have ever experienced in our lives,” said Vogel. “It’s only a time to really make sure that all of our loved ones are in good health and safety. Make sure we can remember to be socially responsible and make sure we do and enjoy my time with my family. “

While the league was still operating, general manager Rob Pelinka, players and coaches tried to keep the state of the art as good as possible. The NBA Board of Governors held a conference call on March 11 to discuss a possible game without fans or a temporary ban. The Lakers practiced that day and expected to play the Houston Rockets on March 12th.

Then Gobert tested positive and the season stopped.

“It was a little surprise for all of us that it actually happened,” said Vogel.

After a brief attempt to disconnect, Vogel returned to basketball. He watched the archived games that showed sports networks.

“I saw Danny Green play LeBron in the final,” said Vogel. “I saw Jason Kidd play LeBron in the final. I saw my Kentucky Wildcats play the Arizona Wildcats in the championship game. I saw LeBron’s McDonald’s all-American game.”

He started watching his team’s games again to see what he might have missed during the hectic season that had just stopped.

On March 17, a week after the Lakers game, the Brooklyn Nets announced that four players had tested positive for COVID-19. The Lakers immediately renewed an offer they had previously made to players for COVID-19 testing. On March 18, 14 players arrived at the team facility to have swabs stuck in their noses while they were in their cars to test for the virus.

Two of them tested positive, but none of them had symptoms.

There were people near Vogel worried about his unveiling.

“We were not told that we should be tested,” said Vogel about himself and the rest of his employees. “And obviously everyone recognized the lack of tests and we just wanted to do what the local health department ordered us to do. … So I assured my family that I was in good health, and obviously while I was with these people there were some social distance guidelines so that I felt good and I was also confident that this would be a test for me was not required personally. “

The Lakers have started doing voluntary video conference workouts. JaVale McGee posted a screenshot on Instagram showing Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and two-way players Kostas Antetokounmpo and Devontae Cacok who are training with Lakers strength trainer Gunnar Peterson.

Vogel had conference calls with team leaders Anthony Davis and LeBron James and Pelinka, but mostly tried to give his team room.

The space he has from them is now filled with something he rarely gets this season – family time with his wife and two daughters. Vogel and his wife work out together every day. His daughters have soccer and lacrosse workouts that they can participate in using Zoom. You have completed the Netflix series “Stranger Things” and “All-American” as well as several films.

“We cook together every night,” said Vogel. “We made pizza last week. Homemade pizza. I’m just trying to have as much fun as possible and enjoy the silver lining in this family time. “