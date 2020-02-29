Lakers could be without LeBron again in Memphis

The Los Angeles Lakers may not know if LeBron James is available to play Saturday until shortly before the bet.

35-year-old James is experiencing pain in the left groin and could miss his second competition in a row if the Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies in search of their win, eighth consecutive win.

Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel isn’t interested in guessing James’ status, but the game against Memphis is at the beginning of a duel. The Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

James apparently tweaked the groin area during the home win between 118 and 109 against the pelicans on Tuesday in a contest in which he scored a seasonal high of 40 points.

His presence was not missed when the Lakers rolled over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday to a 116-86 road victory.

However, all-star striker Anthony Davis was pleased that the quality of the game with James was not adequate.

“We need to improve that,” Davis told reporters. “Usually, when (James) plays and he comes off the floor, we dive into all aspects of the game. Just like we played (Thursday) without him, we have to play like this when he plays, but when he doesn’t lies on the floor. “

James is not the only starter in Los Angeles at risk of missing the competition, but shooter Danny Green (hip) is considered dubious.

Davis scored the best 23 points in the team's win over Golden State, and the ease of the win provided the opportunity to give Newcomer Markieff Morris a long look.

Morris played 19 minutes, adding eight points and four rebounds in his second game since joining, and recently accepted a buyout from the Detroit Pistons.

“I think defensively he feels more comfortable with our reporting, and you’ve seen him knock down two threes, give him a few touchups, another way to use him,” Vogel told Morris reporters. “I think every minute he is out there with these guys makes it more comfortable.”

The Lakers want to finish the grizzlies in four games. Los Angeles won third place last week with a home win of 117-105 on February 21.

Memphis sways five setbacks after losing 104-101 to the Sacramento Kings at home on Friday.

The grizzlies are in the eighth and final playoff slot at the Western Conference, but the fast-charging pelicans are just two games behind.

"I think it's a good pressure." Shooting Guard Dillon Brooks said the skid is coming in the middle of the playoff chase." We played well, but we faced a big emergency like this. We are now hitting it and being tested."

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins showed a bold face after the game when he tried to keep his young squad from getting nervous during the break-in.

“The boys find a way. Unfortunately, it didn’t lead to victory,” Jenkins told reporters. “The determination and competitiveness of our boys was great.”

A great player was Brooks, who scored the best 32 points of the season in the 12 of 22 shootout. It’s the first time that Brooks has shot over 50 percent or better all month.

The slumped Brooks scored 11 or fewer points in six consecutive games – five single-digit in five – before scoring 22 points against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Brooks only shot 34 out of 120 (28.3 percent) in the last eight games before Friday’s strong game.

“He’s definitely back. It’s a credit to all the work he’s done,” said Jenkins of Brooks. “He was in a great mental state defending against his tail. It was great, especially when you break down a little bit aggressively.”

Memphis Center Jonas Valanciunas collected 25 rebounds against the Kings, while Point Guard Ja Morant contributed 20 points and 11 assists.

– Media at field level