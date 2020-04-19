LaLiga boss Javier Tebas reveals three possible start dates for football to return in Spain

The president of the Spanish league, Javier Tebas, said he believed LaLiga could return as early as the end of May, warning that not playing out the rest of the season could mean £880million losses for Spanish football.

The LaLiga president confirmed that European leagues, in conjunction with UEFA, were currently studying three possible scenarios of return starting on May 28, June 6, or June 28.

The first scenario would see LaLiga playing through June and UEFA competitions taking place in July. The second would see LaLiga and European competitions returning on June 6 and being played together until the end of July.

In the third scenario LaLiga would restart on June 28 and play through July with European competitions starting in August.

He said: ‘Including money from European competition we are talking about Spanish clubs losing approximately 1 billion euros if we don’t get back to playing [this season].

‘It would be £265m if we have to play all the games behind closed doors; and £133m playing with fans because of losses already incurred.’

Pushed on how competitions would be finalised if no more games could be played he added: ‘I only think about that in my nightmares. It’s a sterile debate right now. We will only start this debate if we know that we cannot restart the season. None of the big leagues should be thinking about this right now.’

Tebas said the restart would almost definitely be without spectators.

He said: ‘In terms fans in the stadiums, I think it will be very difficult to do that, especially in the first few games back. When we come back it will be behind closed doors and soon we will have definitive protocols for how that will happen.’

Asked if he believed this would adversely affect the money television companies would pay clubs to screen matches, he said: ‘My opinion is that for behind closed doors games they ought to pay the same. The fact that it’s behind closed doors means they will probably have a greater audience because people cannot go to the stadiums.’