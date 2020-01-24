LALIGA WEEKEND PREVIEW: Barcelona and Real Madrid vying for the top

We’ve got a full weekend of LaLiga action ahead, with things still wide open at both ends of the table.

Barcelona and Real Madrid can hardly be separated after 20 games, with just two goals the difference between the sides. Meanwhile at the bottom, there are still a few teams who will be feeling anything but safe at this stage.

Here, Sportsmail breaks down the upcoming games over the next few days, giving you a taste of what to expect.

Usually a trip to Ibiza ends in a party, but Barcelona had a bit of a scare in midweek during their match in the Copa del Rey round of 32. The minnows went 1-0 up within 10 minutes, nearly had a second if it weren’t for a foul, and then only the post denied them again later on.

It took Antoine Griezmann equalising in the 72nd minute followed by a smash and grab at the death for Barcelona to progress unscathed. New manager Quique Setien was unimpressed, saying ‘I didn’t like the team, I would’ve preferred that it was all done in a different way.’

With that out of the way, Barcelona are back to league action, as they look to create some breathing room at the top. They’re up against seventh-placed Valencia, who had an awful time last week against Mallorca, losing 4-1 and having a man sent off.

Barcelona haven’t been their usual convincing selves of late, so Valencia might have an upset on their minds.

Espanyol are rock bottom of the league but they got a handy 2-1 win last week over Villarreal to boost their confidence.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao are without a win in five, and have actually drawn their last four, and some against opponents where they would’ve been expected to get results.

It means they’re starting to lose ground on those all important European spots. They’re still only five points behind third place, but Bilbao will need to start stringing some wins together soon if they’re going to make a serious run at the top four.

Leganes will be making the short trip to Madrid for their match against Atletico on Sunday, and both teams will be looking for improvements over their last outings.

Atletico lost their first ever LaLiga game against Eibar last Saturday, a 2-0 defeat that has cut them seriously adrift from the top two, and followed that up with a Copa del Rey humbling at lower-league opposition, Cultural Leonesa.

Leganes struggled against Getafe, and although it was their first loss in five games, they’re still down in 19th place, with only goal difference keeping them off the bottom.

Real Madrid travel on Sunday, and will certainly face a test against Valladolid, who have only lost once this season at their Jose Zorrilla stadium.

Last year’s clash between those two teams was not without its drama, with Valladolid dominating the first half before a rally from Real Madrid in the second ending in an exciting 4-1.

Gareth Bale suffered yet another injury in midweek in the Copa del Rey, forced off the field after twisting his ankle, which will hopefully not be too serious.

An Andalusian derby on Saturday evening sees Sevilla host Granada.

The hosts have won five of the last six in this fixture, and Granada have lost five of their last six away games after looking so good earlier in the season.

Sevilla are looking to get back on track after a loss last week and a draw the week before. They’re currently fourth in LaLiga, level on points with Atletico Madrid but a few behind on goal difference.

Granada are slipping down the table as time goes on, but it’ll probably still end up being an impressive season for the newly promoted side. A lot of their games are close, and they’re still aiming for a top half finish.

