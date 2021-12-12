Lamar Jackson’s Cleveland Admission Is Brutally Honest

Lamar Jackson Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About Cleveland

Lamar Jackson’s most recent visit to Cleveland was a memorable one.

In a thrilling game last fall, the Ravens defeated the Browns.

Everyone was talking about Jackson’s in-game bathroom visit.

Jackson had to leave the competition late due to a bathroom break.

He’s since admitted that he left the field and went into the locker room because of cramps, not stomach issues.

On his most recent trip to Cleveland on Sunday, the Ravens quarterback made a blunt admission.

“It was a game with a lot of goals.”

I cramped after both teams scored around 40 points.

That I recall.

I was in pain.

And we definitely got the dub,” Jackson confessed.

