Lamar Jackson’s Injury Has Been Diagnosed, According to John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson’s injury has been confirmed by John Harbaugh.

After the Baltimore Ravens’ road loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, the injury diagnosis for Lamar Jackson has been released.

Jackson sprained his ankle early in the first half of the AFC North game, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

On Monday, the 24-year-old quarterback will be subjected to additional tests to determine the extent of his injury.

Jackson was sent to the ground by Cleveland rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Before limping to the sidelines and into the injury tent, the former MVP remained down for a few moments.

Jackson was eventually taken to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game.

