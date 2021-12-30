Lamar Jackson’s Practice Video Is Met With Applause In The NFL

The Baltimore Ravens have been waiting for starter Lamar Jackson to return after missing the team’s last two games due to an ankle injury.

On Wednesday, the Ravens finally got their wish.

Before Baltimore’s Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Jackson returned to practice for the first time in over two weeks this afternoon.

On their first injury report, the Ravens listed him as a limited participant.

Jackson’s injury report status, on the other hand, only told part of the story about his return to practice.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley posted a video of the former MVP moving gingerly during a part of the workout open to the media.

Have a look at this:

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Practice Video

Lamar Jackson (right ankle injury) returned to practice Wednesday but moved with a pronounced limp pic.twitter.com/KRWeGm6GCg — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 29, 2021

#LamarJackson

Good news: “back” at practice.

Bad news: never good when the coach can jog and move faster than the player. https://t.co/tu14iExqby — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 29, 2021

No way he’s playing this week https://t.co/BaxnbYtNK9 — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 29, 2021

Leave that man on the bench. Don’t want an RG3 situation. It is amazing Ravens are even still in the playoff picture, but have to think long term here. He doesn’t even look like he should be practicing https://t.co/7rzS07qnzl — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 29, 2021

Did y’all really think we wouldn’t notice that the Ravens are practicing on a beach and not ask questions about it? https://t.co/dhjHbgDCQS — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) December 29, 2021

in September like 12 Ravens suffered season-ending knee injuries during practice and I thought “is their practice field just dusty cardboard or something?” in December I learned that their practice field is, in fact, dusty cardboard https://t.co/xWNNAi2Qhh — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2021

It’s the grass for me https://t.co/hLFKgE4vHh — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 29, 2021