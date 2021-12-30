Trending
Lamar Jackson’s Practice Video Is Met With Applause In The NFL

By on Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have been waiting for starter Lamar Jackson to return after missing the team’s last two games due to an ankle injury.

On Wednesday, the Ravens finally got their wish.

Before Baltimore’s Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Jackson returned to practice for the first time in over two weeks this afternoon.

On their first injury report, the Ravens listed him as a limited participant.

Jackson’s injury report status, on the other hand, only told part of the story about his return to practice.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley posted a video of the former MVP moving gingerly during a part of the workout open to the media.

Have a look at this:

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Practice Video

