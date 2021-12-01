Lamar Jackson’s Reaction To His Performance Against The New York Knicks Is Direct And To The Point.

Last Sunday, Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions against the Cleveland Browns, arguably his worst performance in the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens, fortunately for Jackson, still won the game.

Jackson expressed his dissatisfaction with his performance following the victory on Sunday night.

“I feel like those drives, when the interceptions came, we could’ve done something on those drives,” Jackson said, according to ESPN.

We had the opportunity to score points.”

Unfortunately, Jackson had to rewatch the film from last Sunday to figure out what went wrong.

Throughout the game, he said, he made poor reads and throws.

During his press conference on Wednesday, the former MVP wasn’t afraid to criticize himself, saying, “I looked like a rookie.”

