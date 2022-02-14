Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After the Super Bowl Has Gone Viral

Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After the Super Bowl Is Going Viral

It wasn’t just to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday night that the football world came together.

No, they were there for a different reason.

Fans loved it when former first-round pick Eli Apple was abused for the majority of the game by wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

For no apparent reason, Apple recently singled out the city of New Orleans.

The former Saints cornerback made it clear that he didn’t enjoy his time there in a series of tweets.

On Sunday night, Twitter decided it was time to roast him.

Following his poor performance, other NFL players joined in the fun.

Lamar Jackson’s response is below.

