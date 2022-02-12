Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo aim for a flying start to the new era with McLaren’s ‘aggressive’ new car for the 2022 Formula One season.

For the 2022 season, MCLAREN has unveiled a bold new design and livery.

Next month, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will put the new “MCL36” vehicle to the test.

The paintwork creates a streamline effect, with more black and baby blue on the car than last season.

Norris, a British driver, described the new style as “aggressive.”

“We wanted something that was very vibrant,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

“It has the speed and elegance that we thought would complement the fast race car that we hope to design this year,” says the designer.

McLaren finished fourth in the Constructors Championship in 2021, with Norris finishing sixth in the Drivers Championship.

New body designs will be released this week and next as a result of the F1’s latest regulatory update.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“The more I look at it, the more I love it,” a Twitter user said.

“Oh she’s pretty…but does she have pace?” said another.