Lando Norris, who earns £4.5 million a year, will move to Monte Carlo at the end of the Formula One season, following in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris, who earns £4.5 million a year, will join Lewis Hamilton in Monte Carlo at the end of the Formula One season.

Norris, 22, has had a fantastic season with McLaren, finishing fifth in the drivers’ standings.

The Bristol-born racer, who grew up near Glastonbury, has four podium finishes to his name and narrowly missed out on his first victory at the Russia Grand Prix when he slid off in the rain.

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, and Alex Albon will all be living in the tax haven.

While he recognizes that his decision to relocate from the United Kingdom to Monaco will be criticized by some, he maintains that it is financially sound.

Norris had stated in 2018 and again in April that he had no plans to relocate to Monaco, but he has since changed his mind.

“After [the final race in]Abu Dhabi, I’m moving to Monaco for the reasons you probably expect,” he said.

“Obviously, a lot of drivers do it, and especially with the way racing is – I think you’ve seen it with a lot of the drivers, how quickly things can also go downhill.”

“I still have to take care of my life and my belongings for the future, so I had to make the decision.”

“I went with my managers and trainer to look at a few different apartments and other things.

“‘I don’t want to be in the same room as Max!’ I exclaimed.

I’m not sure where Lewis is; he’s on the other side of the street, and I don’t know anyone else.

“However, I’m in the Fontvieille area, which is a nice, quiet place.”

There are parallels to Hamilton’s time in Switzerland in 2007.

Hamilton, like Norris, was 22 at the time.

He was also driving for McLaren at the time and had a lucrative contract, but his switch drew a lot of flak – and continues to do so.

Norris has chosen to live in Fontvieille, a location chosen by Jenson Button during his racing days, who received far less criticism than Hamilton.

“Yes,” Norris says when asked if he was aware of Hamilton’s criticism.

Of course, I’ll understand, and there will undoubtedly be some.”

In the summer, Norris agreed to a new McLaren contract worth around £4.5 million per year.

He currently lives in a house close to their factory, which he chose so that he could make regular deliveries…

