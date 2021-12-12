Landon Donovan, a former member of the Los Angeles Galaxy, believes the EFL should be used as a benchmark for growing the game in the United States.

Landon Donovan, a former member of the Los Angeles Galaxy, believes that the EFL should be used as a benchmark for growing the game in the United States.

Donovan, 39, is widely regarded as the greatest American footballer of all time. His 157 international caps and 57 goals in a 20-year career will be difficult to match.

However, the former striker fell in love with English football during his two loan spells with Everton. He previously played for LA Galaxy, Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen.

He is now a strategic advisor for League One club Lincoln, as well as the head coach of San Diego Loyal, which he co-founded.

Donovan’s mission is to assist the Imps in establishing networks and relationships throughout North America.

It’s part of a “meeting of minds” project that allows Lincoln to tap into the former USA star’s vast knowledge while also benefiting from the experience of chairman Clive Nates, chief executive Liam Scully, and director of football Jez George in the professional English game.

“Sometimes I’m learning about what they’re doing, and other times they’re learning about America and the market here,” Donovan said from his home in San Diego.

“I’m also dangerously knowledgeable about English football, and I try to keep that in mind whenever we speak.”

However, promotion and relegation are a major difference between British and American football.

There is no such system in the United Kingdom, where leagues are made up entirely of franchises.

Donovan claims that the model, which the EFL pioneered in 1898 before becoming widely adopted, creates a far more exciting and competitive environment, which is one of the main reasons why English football is so far ahead of American football.

“Lincoln must operate in the reality of promotion and relegation,” he said.

“It’s easy to make some decisions in America because there’s no threat of relegation and the obvious financial consequences.”

“In the UK, you make business and football decisions based on whether you can advance, but in the US, you can’t do that.”

“I’m a big believer in promotion and relegation.

It adds to the excitement of the sport, and it certainly adds to the excitement of the season’s conclusion.

“In sports leagues such as American football, football, baseball, and basketball, many clubs often have nothing to play for.

“That’s not good for the supporters.”

“As a fan, I admire the English way of life, but as a head coach, I’m relieved that relegation isn’t a threat I have to deal with…

