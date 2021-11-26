Lane Kiffin is being chastised for his egg bowl antics.

Lane Kiffin is being slammed for his egg bowl antics.

The annual Egg Bowl between SEC arch-rivals Ole Miss and Mississippi State has fans in full throats in Starkville, Mississippi.

So when they saw some questionable behavior from Lane Kiffin’s players, they spoke up.

Mississippi State was driving deep into Ole Miss territory late in the second quarter.

However, following a series of big plays that put the Bulldogs in scoring position, a number of Rebels defenders began to suffer suspiciously timed injuries.

Fans immediately accused the Rebels of fabricating injuries in order to halt Mississippi State’s momentum.

Even more frustrating for Mike Leach and the Bulldogs, it appeared to work as two long drives resulted in field goals that were missed.

Kiffin has been hammered on Twitter for what some have deemed a lack of sportsmanship.

Many people believe he made his players pretend to be injured in order to win the game.

For more than a decade, Lane Kiffin has been a divisive figure in college football.

Everything that goes wrong on his team will be blamed on him.

Granted, many of the complaints could simply be Mississippi State fans enraged at their team’s defeat.

They could lose the Egg Bowl for the second year in a row if things continue as they are.

Early in the third quarter, Ole Miss built a 11-point lead.

With 10:17 left in the third, they lead 17-6.

ESPN will broadcast the game.

