Lane Kiffin is rumored to be a candidate for the job of NFL head coach.

Lane Kiffin is rumored to be a candidate for the head coaching position in the National Football League.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t the only college football coach rumored to return to the NFL. Lane Kiffin is also a topic of conversation in NFL circles.

“I’m not trying to break any news,” Spielberger said on Twitter.

“However, there has been a lot of talk in football circles about… Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.”

Lane Kiffin Is Rumored To Be Candidate For NFL Coaching Job

Lane Kiffin Is Rumored To Be Candidate For NFL Coaching Job

Not attempting to break any news, but there has been consistent chatter from many corners of football circles about… Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin https://t.co/xtBlPPcKBH — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 10, 2022