Lane Kiffin is said to have added a top assistant coach to his Ole Miss staff.

Jeremy Springer is expected to join Kiffin’s staff, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Springer served as the special teams coordinator at Marshall and will continue in that position at Ole Miss.

Springer has also coached special teams for Arizona and Texas A&M University.

Lane Kiffin Reportedly Adds Top Assistant Coach To Ole Miss Staff

