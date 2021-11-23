Lane Kiffin Makes an Unvarnished Remark About The Egg Bowl Rivalry

In the world of college football, it’s rivalry week.

Lane Kiffin, on the other hand, didn’t seem to get the memo.

On Thursday night, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will face their in-state rivals, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Egg Bowl is well-known as one of the sport’s most enthralling rivalries.

On Monday, however, Kiffin didn’t seem to believe it.

Kiffin referred to the Egg Bowl as “just football” during his Monday press conference.

“It’s just football,” Kiffin said of the Ole Miss-South Carolina game.

Game involving Mississippi State.

“You shouldn’t hate people because of their school.”

He could be joking, of course.

Maybe he doesn’t want to give the Bulldogs anything to put on their bulletin board.

Whatever the case may be, Lane Kiffin’s remark is odd.

In the last week or so, Kiffin has been linked to several major college football job openings.

If a better opportunity presents itself, it’s possible he’ll leave.

Miami might end up giving him that chance.

Last week, FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater reported that Kiffin is considering leaving Ole Miss for a job in Miami.

Kiffin is still with the Rebels and focused on Mississippi State for the time being.

The Egg Bowl will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

ESPN at 10:00 a.m. ET

