Lane Kiffin Reacts To Georgia’s National Championship Victory

Lane Kiffin on Georgia’s National Championship Win

In Monday’s national championship game, Kirby Smart finally got over the hump and defeated Nick Saban for the first time in his career.

Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs defeated Alabama’s Crimson Tide 33-18 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Despite the fact that the Bulldogs were the favorites going into the championship game, many in the college football world were taken aback by their victory.

Georgia had not beaten Alabama in its previous seven attempts, so this was a huge win for the program.

Former players, media members, and fans celebrated the Bulldogs’ national title on social media after they sealed the victory.

Smart’s colleague, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, was one of the most recent to send a message of congratulations.

Following Georgia’s victory on Monday, Kiffin took to social media to express his joy for the team and its coach.

“Congratulations!! You’ve had an incredible journey and have put in a lot of effort.

“I’m very happy for you and Georgia, Kirby Smart,” Kiffin wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Lane Kiffin Reacts To Georgia Winning The National Championship

Lane Kiffin Reacts To Georgia Winning The National Championship