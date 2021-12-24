Lane Kiffin reveals the one aspect of the Transfer Portal that he would change.

Lane Kiffin reveals the one thing about Transfer Portal that he would change.

The evolution of the NCAA transfer portal, as well as the introduction of new name, image, and likeness rules, has ushered in a new era in college football.

Unsurprisingly, prominent figures in the college football world, including Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, have strong opinions about the ever-changing landscape.

Several high-profile transfers have had a significant impact on the bowl season this year.

To combat this, Kiffin proposed that the transfer portal impose a time limit on players’ decision-making.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Kiffin said, “You’ve got to put a window so they can only come in at these times.”

Kiffin also addressed some of the league’s new NIL rules, which are causing some consternation.

The Rebels’ coach suggested a NIL contract after hearing stories about programs not following through on financial promises.

“The NIL should be on a contract,” said Kiffin.

“Because some of these places are sitting here the day before signing day saying, ‘Oh come here, you’re going to get (dollar)50,000 when you get here,’ and the kid says, ‘OK, yeah, I sign,’ and then we hear stories about how they get there and don’t see anything.”

“So, like a free agent contract, there should be a way that you get to see the contract before you go there,” he said.

“I’m just tired of hearing stories about kids being told, ‘You’ll get this when you get here,’ and then ending up in the portal a year later because they didn’t get anything.”

As the new college football era progresses, discussions like this will become more common.

Lane Kiffin Names The 1 Thing He’d Change About Transfer Portal

Lane Kiffin Names The 1 Thing He’d Change About Transfer Portal