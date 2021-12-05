Lane Kiffin Signs a Multi-Year Contract with Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin Signs a Big Contract with Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will, after all, remain in Mississippi.
Ole Miss announced a new contract with its head coach in a flashy seven-second video on Saturday.
Ole Miss Announces Big Lane Kiffin Contract News
Ole Miss Announces Big Lane Kiffin Contract News
🚨🚨🚨
The 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒚 continues.
📰 https://t.co/wbrhlCTvGQpic.twitter.com/YNJGYqI1LH
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 5, 2021
Ole Miss announces that it has agreed to a new contract with Lane Kiffin exactly as the clock strikes zero in the SEC Championship Game
— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 5, 2021