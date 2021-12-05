Lane Kiffin’s new contract has reportedly surfaced.

Lane Kiffin’s new contract has reportedly been revealed.
After the SEC championship game, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss lit up championship Saturday with the announcement of a contract extension.
When the deal was first announced, no figures were given.
Now there are rumors that Kiffin’s contract is quite lucrative.
Details Of Lane Kiffin’s New Contract Have Reportedly Emerged
Details Of Lane Kiffin’s New Contract Have Reportedly Emerged
The new deal for @Lane_Kiffin at @OleMissFB is in the range of $7.5 million annually, sources tell ESPN. Kiffin led Ole Miss to 10 wins in the regular season for the first time in school history.
— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 5, 2021
🚨🚨🚨
The 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒚 continues.
📰 https://t.co/wbrhlCTvGQpic.twitter.com/YNJGYqI1LH
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 5, 2021