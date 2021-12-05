Lane Kiffin’s new contract has reportedly surfaced.

Lane Kiffin’s new contract has reportedly been revealed.

After the SEC championship game, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss lit up championship Saturday with the announcement of a contract extension.

When the deal was first announced, no figures were given.

Now there are rumors that Kiffin’s contract is quite lucrative.

Details Of Lane Kiffin’s New Contract Have Reportedly Emerged

