«Lanzarote Sailing Paradise» won the second round of the J80 League

With the absence of several vessels on the second day of the J80 Insular League, among which the first three classified stand out, a stage started at 11:00 in the morning where the options to rise with the general classification leadership They were for everyone. The wind, which was slightly rolling, blew from the northeast with a force of 18 knots, which added to a pretty good sea, allowed the boats to gain enough speed, especially when they put the gennakers to work, the colored sails came out and, apart from giving color to the capital’s bay, beautiful prints were visible in the sea.

With only eight vessels, the first test of the day, fourth of the League, was started. Soon Pablo Rompeltién’s headstrong took the lead, knowing that being fourth of the general, with the absence of the first three and the fifth, this could be his day. The Lanzarote Sailing Paradise of Alejandro Morales tried to stick to his bow, while the Rotini by Rafael Barbadillo lagged behind them. The rest was somewhat behind, highlighting the courage of the crew of Code Zero 3 of Andrés Ramírez, who left with many children from the school of Puerto Calero or that of León de Judea de Andrés Morales, who with only three crew members wanted to try. The classification did not change at the end of the pass through the offset and the boats faced the second round with the same conditions, except the Brito Distributions of Eduardo Brito, who had a problem when picking up the genaker, ended up in the water and decided to retire for the time they had lost. When passing through the goal, the Testaruda took some advantage, not much, to Lanzarote Sailing Paradise and took the first position, while the Rotini entered third.

In the second regatta, the eight registered boats left, but at the end of the first beat, a break from the Testaruda ended the illusions of Pablo Rompeltién to take advantage of a day that seemed designed to be done with the leadership, having to retire. That was taken advantage of by the Lanzarote Sailing Paradise to become a leader in the first step by buoy. The Rotini followed behind, while the Brito Distributions did the same, all of them with little difference. But in the passage through the offset the packaging of Eduardo Brito again has problems with the gennaker and, although he continued, he did it already very late, taking advantage of the Okupa of Orlando Umpierrez to reach the third position. The first positions, far from closing and becoming more competitive, were opened, entering that order at the goal but with a difference that made them maintain the peace of mind that no one was going to take away the positions. The withdrawal of Pablo Rompeltién also added that of Code Zero 3, although it would be the last test of the day.

The third and final race of the day had seven boats. The fight for the first position was from the beginning for Rotini, Lanzarote Sailing Paradise and Distribuciones Brito, in fact that was the order in which they went through the offset. Alejandro Morales’ boat won Rafael Barbadillo’s game at the end of the second round and although Rotini subsequently used a different tactic than Lanzarote Sailing Paradise, it didn’t work. The Lion of Judea retired and did not finish this third test.

With all this the winner of the day was the Lanzarote Sailing Paradise, with 4 points, followed by Rotini with 7 and Okupa with 11. Distribuciones Brito occupied the fourth position with 17 points, while Testaruda, El León de Judea, Code Zero 3 and Code Zero 1 ended up tied with 19.

The classification of lLga is now headed by Rafael Barbadillo’s Rotini with 17 points, followed by Alejandro Morales Lanzarote Sailing Paradise with 18, Pablo Rompeltién’s Testaruda with 27 and Eduardo Brito’s Brito Distributions with 34, to a total of 13 boats that make up the competition.

The next day, the third league, will take place again in Arrecife, organized by the Royal Yacht Club of Arrecife and the Association of Owners of J80 Lanzarote, and will be on March 14, waiting for the registration to grow again as in the first working day. .