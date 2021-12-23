Last night, a Seahawks player sustained a season-ending injury.

Last night, a Seahawks player is said to have suffered a season-ending injury.

Linebacker Jon Rhattigan of the Seattle Seahawks suffered a serious knee injury on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, his MRI results confirmed the team’s worst fears.

Rhattigan tore his ACL against the Rams in Week 15 of the season, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

As a result, he’ll be out for the rest of the season in 2021.

According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, “Carroll says LB Jon Rhattigan suffered an ACL injury last night.”

“There are no other visible injuries,” she says.

Rhattigan does not play a significant role on defense for the Seahawks, but he is a key member of their special teams.

With the exception of Tuesday’s game against the Rams, he has played in at least half of the Seahawks’ special teams snaps in every game this season.

The 2021 season will end with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Army product.

