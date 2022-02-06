Last night, ESPN’s Lakers graphic went viral.

Last night, an ESPN Lakers graphic went viral.

During Saturday night’s Lakers-Knicks game, ESPN displayed a graphic depicting the Lakers’ big three, except one of them wasn’t playing well.

Russell Westbrook was that player, and he’s been a shell of his former self this season.

Westbrook had only five points on one of ten shooting at the time of the graphic.

Despite LA’s 122 total points, he would only finish with five.

The other two players on the graphic, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, were both excellent.

James had a triple-double (29 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists), while Davis finished with 28 points and 17 rebounds.

