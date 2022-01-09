Last night, Julius Randle sent Knicks fans a direct message.

The New York Knicks’ incredible comeback against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night was aided by Julius Randle.

The All-Star forward, on the other hand, became increasingly frustrated with the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Randle gave the crowd a thumbs down after scoring a crucial basket late in the fourth quarter.

“Shut the f— up,” Randle said when asked about the gesture in his postgame press conference.

Fans in New York were not surprised by Randle’s thumbs-down gesture.

It was the go-to celebration for several New York Mets players last summer.

