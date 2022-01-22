Trending
Infosurhoy

Last night, Nick Saban was at Arch Manning’s basketball game.

0
By on Sports

Last night, Nick Saban attended Arch Manning’s basketball game.

Nick Saban is putting everything he has into luring five-star quarterback Arch Manning to Alabama.

Alabama is said to be a finalist for Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton.

On Friday night, Saban tried to keep the recruiting momentum going.

Isidore Newman and De La Salle were the opponents at Arch’s high school basketball game.

With Saban in the house, Newman was able to pull out a 60-55 victory.

Look over it.

Look: Nick Saban Was At Arch Manning’s Basketball Game Last Night

Look: Nick Saban Was At Arch Manning’s Basketball Game Last Night

Comments are closed.