Last night, Nick Saban was at Arch Manning’s basketball game.

Last night, Nick Saban attended Arch Manning’s basketball game.

Nick Saban is putting everything he has into luring five-star quarterback Arch Manning to Alabama.

Alabama is said to be a finalist for Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton.

On Friday night, Saban tried to keep the recruiting momentum going.

Isidore Newman and De La Salle were the opponents at Arch’s high school basketball game.

With Saban in the house, Newman was able to pull out a 60-55 victory.

Look over it.

Look: Nick Saban Was At Arch Manning’s Basketball Game Last Night

Look: Nick Saban Was At Arch Manning’s Basketball Game Last Night

Nick Saban, Alabama’s OC Bill O’Brien and the Tide’s DC Pete Golding were in attendance to watch 5-Star QB, Arch Manning in action on the hardwood last night. pic.twitter.com/Epuwc3Cpou — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) January 22, 2022

Man…when Nick Saban shows up with both his OC and his DC to see you hoop…. https://t.co/d28YIuXTN6 — Troy Breathwaite (@FelixBannock) January 22, 2022

His recruitment is gonna be wild at the end. I could realistically see him at Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas. They all have real shots at landing him. https://t.co/BW3wA188rd — Cincinnatus C./Twinzosaurus. (@_Moziah) January 22, 2022