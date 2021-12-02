Last night, Shaquille O’Neal had a warning for Charles Barkley.

Last night, Charles Barkley received a warning from Shaquille O’Neal.

In a battle of Western Conference titans, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

With the win, Phoenix has extended its winning streak to 17 games and is now tied with the Warriors for the best record in the league.

After the game, star point guard Chris Paul appeared on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” to discuss the game.

Ernie Johnson attempted to wrap up the conversation with a final question as the interview was coming to a close.

“Hey Chris, I just wanna tell you there’s many nights in here where we don’t want to hear Kenny [Smith] either,” Ernie’s co-host Charles Barkley said, interrupting Ernie.

Barkley’s interruption of Ernie irritated Shaquille O’Neal, who issued a stern warning to Barkley.

“Charles, please interrupt Ernie once more,” O’Neal said.

“If you interrupt Ernie again, I’ll punch you in the stomach.”

Barkley’s actions were “quite alright,” Ernie attempted to downplay the situation.

The banter between Shaq and Charles during the show is a hit with the audience.

One of the best parts of the show is the back-and-forth between the two, which was on display last night.

We can’t wait to see what their next viral hit will be.

