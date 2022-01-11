Last night, the ‘Sleeping Giant,’ according to Tim Tebow, was reawakened.

The ‘Sleeping Giant,’ according to Tim Tebow, was reawakened last night.

The Georgia Bulldogs finally got the monkey off their back by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the national championship on Monday night.

Georgia took over in the fourth quarter after a back-and-forth battle for the majority of the game.

With a 33-18 victory, former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett helped lead the Bulldogs to their first championship in over 40 years.

ESPN’s Tim Tebow believes a “sleeping giant” was awakened when they won the national championship.

Georgia’s success, according to Tebow, is just getting started, and he believes Kirby Smart is putting together something special in Athens.

Tebow said of Smart and the Georgia football team, “I think he’s building something special, and I think a sleeping giant was awakened.”

“They went from hope to belief, from ‘Oh, maybe we can do it,’ to ‘Maybe we can do it every year or every other year,’ said Tebow.

“I believe Kirby Smart’s program, which he is developing, will be a contender for the next ten years.”

