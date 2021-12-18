Last time, Premier League clubs lost £2 billion, so it’s critical that we don’t have another Covid-19 shutdown.

I was reminded of the Simon and Garfunkel song ‘Hello darkness, my old friend…’ when the Premier League announced the fifth match postponement this weekend due to another hellish Covid outbreak.

In some ways, it seemed inevitable — there have been 11 million Covid cases in the UK, and according to recent studies, this new Omicron variant multiplies 70 times faster in the air than Delta.

The number of new cases of the virus is currently at an all-time high.

At this rate, I’m afraid we’ll all get it eventually.

As a result, the NHS has stated that it will resume its highest level of emergency preparedness.

I was a member of the Premier League’s Curtailment Working Group last year, which established new rules for all clubs in the event of a pandemic, including Covid postponement guidance.

The first rule is that if you have 14 healthy players, your match must go on.

So I understand why people are perplexed as to why games have been rescheduled.

When we got the call from the Premier League, we were shocked to learn that Norwich had requested the postponement due to a combination of injuries, illness, and Covid, leaving them with only nine players.

We have injuries as well, but no Covid, which is a shame.

Other teams that might have been able to scrounge up 14 players have had their training grounds shut down by Public Health England.

How are you supposed to prepare for the match if you don’t have a training ground?

And, if you’re in the middle of an uncontrolled outbreak, you have to think about the risks to the opposition and other people you might come into contact with.

As a result, the games have been canceled.

However, the lyrics that come to mind are from the song The Sound of Silence, which we are all determined will not be the case this season from inside our stadiums.

The good news is that football is better prepared to deal with Covid this time around thanks to all of the clubs’ proactive work throughout the season — and our operational staff’s tremendous efforts to keep fans and players safe.

Pre-match registration requires supporters to declare their Covid status — that they are symptom-free and have a valid NHS Covid Pass prior to arriving at the stadium, or evidence of a negative test within the previous 48 hours — before entering the stadium.

Spot checks, which include turnstile checks and… will be increased to 20% of the crowd.

