Last week’s Antonio Brown quote has reappeared.

Antonio Brown’s Last Week Quote Has Resurfaced

Following his strange departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, a quote from Antonio Brown from a week ago has resurfaced.

Brown, who is no longer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to leave his team in the middle of a game on Sunday.

On Sunday, the talented wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before storming off the field at MetLife Stadium shirtless.

Following the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown would no longer be a member of the team.

Brown and the Buccaneers experienced a dramatic turn of events, prompting the resurfacing of this quote from last week.

“It’s all about the drama with you guys.”

Brown told the media, “This is all about football.”

